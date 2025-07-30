Faruk Kabir talks raw, emotional take on action in Salakaar; 'I’ve often had to shoot the action myself...'

The trailer of Salakaar, the much-awaited JioHotstar original, directed by the visionary filmmaker Faruk Kabir, is finally out, and let’s say… it doesn’t talk, it ROARS. With a cast led by Mouni Roy, Naveen Kasturia, and Mukesh Rishi, and the air of a spy thriller dipped in patriotism and emotional chaos, Salakaar isn’t your regular thiller show, it’s a punch to the gut and a fire in the chest.

What is so special about Faruk Kabir's Salakaar?

While the stylised action sequences are already getting praise, what sets them apart is the heart they’re rooted in. This isn’t action for the sake of cool, this is action that bleeds.

Faruk kabir shares, “For me, action isn’t choreography, it’s emotional crescendo. Every punch, every chase, every fall is an extension of a feeling, love, fear, rage, even heartbreak.” And he means it. So much so, that he’s often behind the camera himself during those sequences: “I don’t see action as a formula. I shoot it myself when I have to, because I need it to feel raw. Lived in. Not staged. I remember telling Vidyut in one of my older films, ‘Forget what you know. Now fight like a broken guy from Lucknow would.’ That’s the kind of truth I chase.”