Munawar Faruqui says new season of First Copy will reveal a new side of him

Comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about the return of his popular show First Copy. The Bigg Boss contestant revealed that the upcoming season will showcase a completely new side of him.

Munawar Faruqui is back in a new avatar in the new season of First Copy

Talking about the show’s overwhelming response and his return, the comedian and rapper shared, “First Copy was my first acting project and was a big leap for me. And, I honestly didn’t expect this kind of love. I think audiences really connected with my character Arif with all his imperfections, and that’s been really humbling. He is intense, passionate, and constantly looking for meaning in chaos. But what is his story? That is only getting started. The new season will reveal a whole new side of him.” Munawar adds that he can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction.

The show First Copy, which was quite a success in it maiden season (The first season of the show premiered on 20 June), is gearing up for its return with a new season. This time, the story will explore the aftermath of his downfall, his determination to rise again, and the price he’s willing to pay. As Arif fights to rebuild his world, the upcoming season promises fresh twists, bigger challenges, and a side of him the audience hasn’t seen before. According to a source, the new season will pick up from the dramatic ending of the first, where Arif’s empire collapsed.

Munawar had earlier revealed why playing the role of Arif was a challenge. “First Copy is the story of an underdog and is extremely special to me as it marks my acting debut in a series. Playing the role of Arif was an interesting challenge as he’s full of life. He is not perfect and has his flaws, but is someone with big dreams.”

The star cast comprises Munawar, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad. The new season is set to stream later this year on Amazon MX Player.

