The Netflix crime thriller, which clocked in 73 million streaming hours, was pegged as 'best of the year'

Netflix’s latest crime thriller "The Glass Dome" is turning into one of the platform’s most addictive breakout hits, with 73 million hours viewed and social media buzzing about its chilling twist.
It is being hailed as “Scandi Noir at its finest” and “one of the best shows” of the year by viewers who couldn’t stop watching.
Released on April 15, the show follows criminologist Lejla Ness (played by Léonie Vincent) as she returns to her hometown in Sweden after the death of her adoptive mother, only to become entangled in the case of a missing girl that bears haunting similarities to her own childhood abduction.
As Lejla dives deeper into the investigation, she’s forced to confront buried trauma and chilling secrets that link her past to the present. Viewers have praised the show for its gripping plot, emotional depth, and jaw-dropping final twist. Many claimed they "couldn't stop watching" and described it as "binge-worthy" and "unforgettable."
Fans on social media have compared The Glass Dome to cult favourites like True Detective, Mindhunter, and The Chestnut Man, applauding its dark atmosphere, layered characters, and relentless suspense. “Suspense in almost every scene that keeps you on the edge of your seat,” one fan posted, while another added, “That twist? Absolutely haunting. 10/10.”
Despite a quiet launch, The Glass Dome has become a word-of-mouth sensation, drawing in global audiences with its Nordic noir elegance, psychological complexity, and a lead performance that commands the screen.