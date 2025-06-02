The Netflix crime thriller, which clocked in 73 million streaming hours, was pegged as 'best of the year'

Netflix’s latest crime thriller "The Glass Dome" is turning into one of the platform’s most addictive breakout hits, with 73 million hours viewed and social media buzzing about its chilling twist.

The six-part Swedish mini-series The Glass Dome has cracked the streamer’s top 10 list of non-English shows

It is being hailed as “Scandi Noir at its finest” and “one of the best shows” of the year by viewers who couldn’t stop watching.

Released on April 15, the show follows criminologist Lejla Ness (played by Léonie Vincent) as she returns to her hometown in Sweden after the death of her adoptive mother, only to become entangled in the case of a missing girl that bears haunting similarities to her own childhood abduction.

As Lejla dives deeper into the investigation, she’s forced to confront buried trauma and chilling secrets that link her past to the present. Viewers have praised the show for its gripping plot, emotional depth, and jaw-dropping final twist. Many claimed they "couldn't stop watching" and described it as "binge-worthy" and "unforgettable."