Sarah Jessica Parker champions women over 50: ‘You don’t flat line at 50 or 60’

Speaking to a new channel, Sarah said, “You don’t flat line at 50 or 60. People are living colourful, interesting, exciting lives. They have influence and authority. They’re trying new things—leaving marriages, saying goodbye to their kids, starting new jobs, leaving old ones, getting married, becoming widows. There’s just endless material, and it all deserves to be seen.”

Her co-star Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, echoed this sentiment. She expressed frustration at the lack of representation for older women on television. “It’s insane there aren’t more shows like us. Somehow, women at a certain age are just supposed to disappear. I don’t know where we’re expected to go—it makes no sense.”