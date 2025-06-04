Sarah Jessica Parker champions women over 50: ‘You don’t flat line at 50 or 60’
Hollywood icon Sarah Jessica Parker is using her platform in the new season of And Just Like That... to send an empowering message about aging: women remain vibrant, active, and influential well into their 50s and 60s.
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about how ‘women don't flat line at 50 or 60’
Speaking to a new channel, Sarah said, “You don’t flat line at 50 or 60. People are living colourful, interesting, exciting lives. They have influence and authority. They’re trying new things—leaving marriages, saying goodbye to their kids, starting new jobs, leaving old ones, getting married, becoming widows. There’s just endless material, and it all deserves to be seen.”
Her co-star Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, echoed this sentiment. She expressed frustration at the lack of representation for older women on television. “It’s insane there aren’t more shows like us. Somehow, women at a certain age are just supposed to disappear. I don’t know where we’re expected to go—it makes no sense.”
Kristin also opened up about her relationship with Parker and how much she values their synchronicity, especially when it comes to red-carpet appearances. On an episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, Davis shared, “I need to know what Sarah Jessica’s wearing to events. She might show up in something way more formal than I imagined, and I hate being out of sync with her.”
Despite the pressure to always look polished, Kristin admits she enjoys the process of dressing up for work. “Sometimes I think, ‘Why do I have to dress up so much?’ But then I remember how fun it is. In real life, I don’t dress up at all. So when we come back to work and dive into all those outfits, I absolutely love it.”
Together, Sarah and Kristin are not just reprising beloved roles—they’re pushing forward a conversation about ageing, visibility, and celebrating life at every stage.