Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s $52M pay deal rejected by shareholders

According to recent reports, WBD is laying the groundwork for a potential sale or spinoff of its underperforming cable assets. This strategic move was signalled back in December 2024 when the company formally announced the separation of its streaming and studio operations from its legacy TV business.

Yet, all isn’t gloomy in the WBD camp. The company added 5.3 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter of 2025, outperforming market expectations thanks to hit titles like HBO’s The White Lotus (Season 3) and medical drama The Pitt.

Even so, WBD continues to trail behind industry leader Netflix, which remains dominant in the global streaming race. Critics argue that lavish executive compensation feels tone-deaf in a company navigating layoffs, restructuring, and an uncertain future. For many shareholders, the pay packet didn’t match performance — especially when the company is still bleeding money and bracing for major changes. The shareholder vote isn’t binding, but it adds pressure on the board to revisit its executive compensation structure. For David and his team, the message is loud and clear: performance — not promises — will drive pay.