Here’s your weekly OTT watchlist (June 6 - June 12)

An attempt to journey to the ocean’s bed becomes fatal. This documentary film will explore the tragic 2024 incident of the Titan submersible implosion, created by deep-sea exploration and submersible technology company OceanGate Inc during its attempted journey to witness the remains of the Titanic shipwreck. Also exploring the psyche and approach of Stockton Rush, OceanGate’s CEO, who perished in the incident with four others aboard. June 11. On Netflix.
Bryce Dallas Howard is Kat, an improv comedy teacher, Orlando Bloom is Marlon and Nick Mohammed is Hugh. Kat feels she has immense potential to make it big, but she seems to feel dejected about her circumstances. But a shot at making it big arrives when an undercover police officer (Sean Bean) offers Kat the role of a lifetime — going undercover as a dangerous criminal to infiltrate the London mafia. As Kal recruits Marlon and Nick, events take a hilarious turn but offer a thrilling and chaotic adventure for the trio. June 12. On Prime Video.
The 2025 French Open is in its final leg. With a lot at stake this year has seen some great performances. American breakthroughs, Ethan Quinn and Henrique Rocha’s emerging tennis prowess, a teary and heartfelt farewell to tennis legend Rafael Nadal — the 2025 season has been iconic. With lot to lose and much more to gain, many greats and emerging challengers have come to the fore this year! Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner for the men's final while Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out with Coco Gauff fpr the woen's title in final! On till June 8. On SonyLiv.
Jane Harper’s popular bestseller The Survivors finds a live-action adaptation in an Australian web series of the same name. The series follows the story of Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) in the coastal town of Evelyn Bay (a fictional region), Tasmania. Mystery unfolds when Keiran and his family return to the town 15 years after a tragic event. The present reveals even more tragedies, forcing the town to face the past. Answers are provided and mystery is unleashed as someone dangerous unmasks themselves. Now streaming. On Netflix.
From the world of the Predator film series, this R-rated animated anthology film has been a highly anticipated project within the Predator fandom and beyond. Killer of Killers follows heroes and warriors in different eras, coming face to face with the horror of the follows heroes and Predator, the extraterrestrial subject of many films in this series. The previews show vikings, ninjas, samurais and World War II soldiers in conflict during different historical periods, facing the monster. Survival, honour and the the true meaning of fear are the subjects of exploration for this movie. Now streaming. On JioHotstar.
A global phenomenon in reality game shows, The Traitor, finally arrives in India. Hosted by Bollywood biggie Karan Johar, this psychological reality competition will witness 20 contestants, including rapper Raftaar, YouTuber Purav Jha, fashionista and TV icon Uorfi Javed and others, battling it out with brains and words in a luxurious palace to oust the Traitors in the group. Each night will see the elimination or a ‘murder’ of a contestant by a Traitor. Can the Innocents get the Traitors to reveal themselves or will the latter have the last laugh and the prize money? June 12. On Prime Video.
Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the screen as Luke Brunner once again. Joining him his the returning cast members from Season 1, like Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel and more! This season offers bigger laughs and even more innovative action sequences with fun dynamics. As Luke and Emma (Monica Barbaro) Brunner’s endearing fatherdaughter relationship evolves, Greta Nelson (Carrie-Anne Moss), a new character, emerges from Luke’s past. Past betrayals gain more exposition, while new alliances and hilarious dynamics are discovered — this is a fresh new chapter indeed. June 12. On Netflix.