Arnab Riingo Banerjee on his web show Jaisalmer Jomjomat
Arnab Riingo Banerjee's web show Jaisalmer Jomjomat, which is currently streaming successfully on KLiKK OTT, is a fun-loving Bengali family embarks on a trip to Jaisalmer, inspired by the legendary detective novel Shonar Kella. Targeted by a dangerous cartel, a family fights to survive the sinister designs, secrets unravel, and love faces its toughest challenge. The myriad twists and turns make this web series an incredible tribute thriller. We speak with Riingo to know more.
Jaisalmer Jomjomat is a tribute to Satyajit Ray's Sonar Kella. Do you think people will end up comparing this show with the film?
Jaisalmer for all Bengalis and fans of Ray takes us back to the film and the book Sonar Kella. So, whenever anything, be it a travel blog, or a film or a series has that place as a mention, it automatically points to a certain Feluda reference. Our project celebrates the essence of the place where that iconic film was shot.
What in this web show do you think would stand out?
The place of course. Jaisalmer in all it's glory. The desert is shot in its full majesty and the Golden Fort stands out for its brilliance during the day and its mystical under the moon. A thriller is plotted where we address the Indo-Pakistan border espionage (the bloggers are chosen by the ISI to infiltrate) and the drug cartel business which is a worry for the BSF at Jaisalmer.
And a very cleverly chosen cast to ensure a mix of the famous and the eager!
Plus, for filmmaking fans who are about to venture into the world of cinema, here is one adventure, set in one of the most extreme conditions shot on a mobile phone.
Why did you cast Sabyasachi Chowdhury as the protagonist, as he is most often seen donning softer characters. Do you think you were right with his casting?
An actor has to be versatile and not stereotyped. Sabyasachi is a good actor and he fitted sweet and strong into Nilanjan's shoes. And he did so well. I think the new avatar is going to open roads for him to do these kind of films. He has worked with Klikk before and essayed a completely different avatar from what he's usually seen as.
With so many detectives/thrillers happening on big screens and on OTT, what did you keep in mind while working on it? How did you make sure it is original in all its senses, and that to keeping all the elements of a thriller intact?
The genre is thriller, be it detection, action with twists or based-on-book character films. Our Jaisalmer Jomjomat is almost a real event for any middle class family who vistis the place for a week of holiday gets involved in a major espionage and a cartel bust. Imagine yourself in a spot like that. Once you place yourself in the shoes of the Ganguly family, you will know how danger lurks and chances of getting away will be difficult.
Out plot is almost a real life crisis projection. So, the chase keeps intensifying and we as audience keep the heart beats on. Also, we have introduced a wide spectrum of fresh talented actors along with the experienced performers. From the youngest kid Onnkar to the young talented actors like Amrita, Meghla, Devtanu, Shahir, Rajdeep, Duke, Swarnabha, Soumya, to the more older age group of Moumita, Debashish and Prateek they bring considerable diversity and vitality on screen.
What, according to you, are the most important things to keep in mind while making a thriller?
Story, twists, the unexpected moment of crime and resolution. The climax is important. No matter how much you cook, the final serving on the table is what matters most.
A thriller that you have watched recently, which shook you.
All Harlan Coben books made into films or series. He is the new age master.
Upcoming projects.