Arnab Riingo Banerjee on his web show Jaisalmer Jomjomat

The place of course. Jaisalmer in all it's glory. The desert is shot in its full majesty and the Golden Fort stands out for its brilliance during the day and its mystical under the moon. A thriller is plotted where we address the Indo-Pakistan border espionage (the bloggers are chosen by the ISI to infiltrate) and the drug cartel business which is a worry for the BSF at Jaisalmer.

And a very cleverly chosen cast to ensure a mix of the famous and the eager!

Plus, for filmmaking fans who are about to venture into the world of cinema, here is one adventure, set in one of the most extreme conditions shot on a mobile phone.