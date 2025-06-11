Ballard: The new original series drops its trailer today, premieres on July 9

Following the journey of Detective Renee Ballard is the new original series dropping soon on this global OTT platform. Titled Ballard, it is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels and brings back to life cases which were buried deep in their basements by the LAPD due to lack of evidence, funding or a proper accused.
The lead is essayed by Maggie Q who was seen in projects like Mission: Impossible III (2006), Priest (2011), The Protégé (2021, Divergent (2014), Insurgent (2014) and Allegiant (2016), she is seen as per the trailer to be a non-nonsense detective with thorough observation power solving cold cases. Ballard consists of 10 episodes and all of them will be releases together on the OTT platform, giving access to viewers from over 240 countries to watch it.
What is Ballard starring Maggie Q all about?
The trailer, which was just dropped on the social media profiles of the makers, reveal first and foremost that the series is a crime drama and it will definitely keep the viewers hooked on to the show. Maggie Q plays the protagonist who despite fighting her inner demons is also serving up hot leads in cold cases.
She jumps into studying, researching and finding the truths about cases that took place many years ago and have been left midway due to a lack of evidence or lack of a killer or criminal. It is interesting to see how she along with her team digs up the truth behind the cases in this gripping crime –thriller drama.
What is interesting about the show is that Detective Ballard navigates long forgotten cases and digs up the truth. From an anonymous murdered individual to a case of serial killing, if you are in a mood to uncover some mysteries this monsoon with a cuppa of your favourite tea, coffee or hot chocolate, this is the perfect binge-watch show waiting for you. And it gets all the more interesting with she chances upon a conspiracy within the detection network itself!
With unimaginable twists and turns, personal and professional battles, unearthing the graves, Ballard is sure to hook your over next month with a cast comprising Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo, apart from Maggie Q.
Ballard premieres on Prime Video from July 9