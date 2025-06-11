Ballard: The new original series drops its trailer today, premieres on July 9

What is Ballard starring Maggie Q all about?

The trailer, which was just dropped on the social media profiles of the makers, reveal first and foremost that the series is a crime drama and it will definitely keep the viewers hooked on to the show. Maggie Q plays the protagonist who despite fighting her inner demons is also serving up hot leads in cold cases.

She jumps into studying, researching and finding the truths about cases that took place many years ago and have been left midway due to a lack of evidence or lack of a killer or criminal. It is interesting to see how she along with her team digs up the truth behind the cases in this gripping crime –thriller drama.

What is interesting about the show is that Detective Ballard navigates long forgotten cases and digs up the truth. From an anonymous murdered individual to a case of serial killing, if you are in a mood to uncover some mysteries this monsoon with a cuppa of your favourite tea, coffee or hot chocolate, this is the perfect binge-watch show waiting for you. And it gets all the more interesting with she chances upon a conspiracy within the detection network itself!