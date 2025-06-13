Here's your weekly OTT watchlist recommendations (June 13 to June 19)

Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) is trying his best to come out of the bloody path he has been walking on. For the sake of his family, Rana is going all in to leave behind the dangerous ‘fixing’ business. With the relationship with his estranged father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh Daggubati), becoming a major point of conflict, further complicating his journey, another danger looms in the background. All this while a past threat, Rauf (Arjun Rampal), has scores to settle with Rana, becoming a foe for the ages! Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. June 13. On Netflix.