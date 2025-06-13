Here's your weekly OTT watchlist recommendations (June 13 to June 19)

Ryan Reynolds voicing a nature docu-series? Count all of us in! This exciting National Geographic documentary, as the name suggests, is about the unsung, often bizarre and overlooked creatures of the jungle. Unique features, unconventional hygiene habits, bizarre courtships and more such interesting elements form an exciting premise for this five-episode series. June 15. On JioHotstar.
Morón de la Frontera is the backdrop against which two distinct yet connected stories progress. When No One Sees Us (In Spanish: Cuando Nadie Nos Ve) will witness Spanish police sergeant Lucía Gutiérrez investigating a suspicious suicide while US military lieutenant Magaly Castillo investigates the case of a missing soldier in the same Andalusian village (which also houses a major US military base). A network of corruption and buried secrets unveil as connections emerge and the impact of the a foreign influence is realised. Language: Spanish. June 14. On JioHotstar.
This fast-paced, intense and thrilling film will explore the story of Kate (Julianne Moore) and her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney), who are living troubled lives. While Kate lives in a state of grief, isolated, Claire is facing her demons, battling a cocaine addiction. Situations spiral from bad to worse when Claire arrives home one day drenched in blood. Kate struggles to maintain her moral compass in a quest to protect her daughter. June 13. On Apple TV+
Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) is trying his best to come out of the bloody path he has been walking on. For the sake of his family, Rana is going all in to leave behind the dangerous ‘fixing’ business. With the relationship with his estranged father, Naga Naidu (Venkatesh Daggubati), becoming a major point of conflict, further complicating his journey, another danger looms in the background. All this while a past threat, Rauf (Arjun Rampal), has scores to settle with Rana, becoming a foe for the ages! Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. June 13. On Netflix.
The young adult novel by E Lockhart of the same name is adapted to the screen for the contemporary audience. The story will witness Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) from the seemingly perfect Sinclair family interact with her group — the Liars — comprising cousins and a friend during their time on an island off the coast of New England. Cadence’s chronic migraines and amnesia that begin as a result of a mysterious accident during a prior summer become a subject of further exploration upon a return to the island many years later. June 18. On Amazon Prime Video.
The powerful Buckley family have now been brought down to their knees after some major setbacks. The family that once dominated Havenport, North Carolina, with the family patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany— of Mindhunter fame) at the helm, are now actively involved in the drug trade. With new relationships being formed by family members, the carefully constructed empire is at risk of being discovered. Secrets and power struggles will be explored. June 19. On Netflix.
Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth), Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), Lizzy Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag), Mabel Elmsworth (Josie Totah) and Jinny St. George (Imogen Waterhouse), who comprise the spirited group, The Buccaneers, return to Season 2 being firmly established as a unit in 1870s London. With the dramatic turn of events at the end of the first season, characters like Nan, now the Duchess of Tintagel, Jinny, Nan’s sisters and others will reflect the challenges women face fighting for their freedom and love and how it is relevant even today. June 18. On Apple TV+