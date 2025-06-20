The Bear S4, Panchayat S4 and more on our weekly watchlist this week! (June 13 to June 19)

A new era of Indian Test cricket beckons! New captain Shubhman Gill aims to lead the Indian contigent from the front as they visit England for a five-match series. This will be the first series after the reitrement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin from the format. With the 2025-2027 cycle of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) also kicking off for both teams with this series, the stake is high and the pressure is mounting. Can this bold new era match the greatness of the past? June 20 onwards. On JioHotstar.
Marvel Television’s Ironheart picks up the story of Ironheart, aka Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), after her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Riri, a young prodigy, was vital in the fight against Namor in the film. Now, this series will show Riri’s amplified eagerness to explore her scientific prowess. Fuelled by the urge to create an impact as an inventor, Riri’s return to Chicago and the following events lead her to a mysterious adversary— The Hood, aka Parker Robbins. With magic and Marvel tech combined, this will be a fresh new take on an interesting character. June 25. On JioHotstar.
The cat is out of the bag. How has The Bear restaurant fared in the review? How is our high-intensity kitchen family — Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and others — coping with it? The Bear Season 4 picks up after the cliffhanger of the previous season that left viewers in a bittersweet state. With a lot more story to tell, the plot is expected to progress with the decision that Sydney takes and a potential reconciliation of Carmy with Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), his estranged mother. June 26. On JioHotstar.
Detective Sherdil (Diljit Dosanjh) is a witty and street-smart private sleuth. The film’s opening minutes will establish the murder of billionaire industrialist Pankaj Bhatti (Boman Irani). The whodunnit then evolves into a web of deceit and secrets with characters being introduced with different motives and secrets connected to this case. Natasha (Diana Penty), along with Sherdil, gets on the case to unearth the mystery and embark on a journey of deception, often riddled by humour. June 20. On Z5.
The chuckle ride returns to our screens this week as comedian Kapil Sharma and his band of sketch comedy artistes gear up for Season 3. Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh; and cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chaha and Gautam Gambhir are on a star studded guest-list for this season’s episodes. This season is also going to mark the return of ex-cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Siddhu hereby making the show all the more nostalgic and a joy to watch. June 21. On Netflix.
Jensen Ackles of Supernatural and The Boys fame is all set to transform into LAPD detective Mark Meachum in this new web series. With a high-stakes scenario kicking off the events of the series, Mark, along with his teammates from the secret response task force, uncover the plotting of a ‘Chernobyl-level event.’ Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane and others star in this high-intensity action crime drama. June 25. On Prime Video.
With a high-stakes panchayat election season around the corner in the beloved setting of Phulera, Panchayat returns to our screens in the aftermath of a serious attack on Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav). The election will be pitting pradhan Manju Devi’s (Neena Gupta) campaign against Bhushan’s (Durgesh Kumar). Sachiv ji (Jitendra Kumar) is once again caught up in this banter, finding his position of neutrality to be threatened, rather comically. Irrespective of the conclusion, we can be assured of another brilliant season from the makers. June 24. On Prime Video.