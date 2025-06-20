Vir Das to release new OTT special Fool Volume on July 18 after losing his voice

International Emmy Award winner Vir Das is set to drop his fifth Netflix special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, premiering on July 18. The comedian revealed that he lost his voice two months before the show, leading to a completely rewritten performance created in silence and performed without rehearsal across the globe.

Vir Das returns with Fool Volume on OTT, created after losing his voice

Reflecting on the challenging journey behind his most personal special yet, Vir shared, “Netflix and I were about to shoot a special with a different theme. The universe had other plans.” He added, “I lost my voice two months before that show. This is a show rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world. Turns out the voice in your head is way crazier than the one in your throat. Fool Volume asks an important question: How much happiness do you share when it comes back? What does it mean for any of us to REALLY use our voice?”

This new special marks another milestone in Vir’s long-standing partnership with Netflix, which includes previous hits like Abroad Understanding and Vir Das: Landing.

Vir Das began his career with a performance titled Walking on Broken Das at a premier hotel in New Delhi. He made his television debut hosting two shows — Is Route Ki Sabhin Linein Maast Hain, where he served as an agony uncle, and his own late-night stand-up comedy show Ek Rahin Vir.

Over the years, Vir has appeared on numerous comedy shows, including The Great Indian Comedy Show, and took on the role of comic relief in the Hallmark mini-series The Curse of King Tut's Tomb. He also ventured into Bollywood with a small role in Vipul Shah’s Namastey London (2007).

Vir’s breakthrough on Netflix came on April 25, 2017, when his special Abroad Understanding made him the first Indian comedian with a Netflix comedy special. He was later named one of “10 Comics to Watch” in 2017.

Following this, Vir released Losing It in 2018 and Jestination Unknown in 2019 — a travel-comedy series exploring Indian humor with fellow comedians and celebrities. During the 2020 lockdown, he released the one-hour special Vir Das: Outside In on Netflix.

In 2021, Vir performed the powerful monologue Two Indias at the Kennedy Center in Washington. He also appeared on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast in January 2023 and went on to host the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024.

With Fool Volume, Vir Das continues to push creative boundaries, sharing his unique voice and perspective with audiences worldwide.

