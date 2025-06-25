The Traitors set to return for season 2 following a phenomenal debut

Following an overwhelming response to the primary season of the reality show, The Traitors, the makers have already announced season two of the drama, hosted by Karan Johar.

The Traitors gets a second season

Premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, The Traitors season one has managed to keep the audience on the hook with its unpredictable twists, and edge–of–the–seat cliffhangers.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India shared, “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike such a powerful chord with audiences across India. With its distinctive mix of tension, strategy, and emotional honesty, brought to life by our versatile host, Karan Johar and a stellar lineup of players who have brought their A–game to the show, the series has emerged as a true breakout. As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, The Traitors stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we’re thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level.”