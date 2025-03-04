‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’: Power, faith, and manipulation unfold in the latest chapter

The much-anticipated second part of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 has recently dropped on Amazon MX Player. Directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, the latest season dives deeper into themes of power, faith, and manipulation as Baba Nirala’s reign faces its toughest challenges yet. Bobby Deol returns to reprise his role as the charismatic Baba Nirala, with a stellar cast including Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta playing pivotal roles.

Prakash Jha, the visionary behind Ek Badnaam Aashram, shared what makes the series so captivating: “I don’t want to compare Aashram to other shows or claim any kind of superiority. At its heart, it’s simply a story that resonates with the audience. Our main goal was to craft a narrative that delves deeper into the personal journeys of each character while keeping the viewers hooked. That’s what we set out to do, and maybe that’s what has connected with the audience. Ultimately, it’s up to critics, viewers, and analysts to judge what worked. For me, every story has meaning, and everything my team and I put our hearts into is of great importance.”