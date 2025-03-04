‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’: Power, faith, and manipulation unfold in the latest chapter

The much-anticipated second part of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 has recently dropped on Amazon MX Player. Directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, the latest season dives deeper into themes of power, faith, and manipulation as Baba Nirala’s reign faces its toughest challenges yet. Bobby Deol returns to reprise his role as the charismatic Baba Nirala, with a stellar cast including Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta playing pivotal roles.
Prakash Jha, the visionary behind Ek Badnaam Aashram, shared what makes the series so captivating: “I don’t want to compare Aashram to other shows or claim any kind of superiority. At its heart, it’s simply a story that resonates with the audience. Our main goal was to craft a narrative that delves deeper into the personal journeys of each character while keeping the viewers hooked. That’s what we set out to do, and maybe that’s what has connected with the audience. Ultimately, it’s up to critics, viewers, and analysts to judge what worked. For me, every story has meaning, and everything my team and I put our hearts into is of great importance.”
Reflecting on the creative and logistical challenges of directing and producing a project of this scale, Jha noted, “Storytelling for me relies on three key elements—writing, visualisation, and execution—especially for a narrative of this scale. Aashrams are expansive, powerful spaces, and capturing that on screen was a major production challenge, but my team handled it brilliantly. However, beyond the visual spectacle, my main priority was to stay true to the story’s essence. We were careful to ensure that our portrayal was respectful and didn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments. Our goal has always been to tell a compelling and sincere story.”