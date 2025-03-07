Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane starrer series 'Dupahiya' releases today

The series explores Avinash Dwivedi, Chirag Garg and Salona Bains Joshi’s unique storyline set against the backdrop of Dhadakpur—a village which proudly celebrates 25 years of being crime free. The drama begins when the silver jubilee trophy stands at stake when a prized motorbike goes missing.

A desperate search to retrieve the bike before time runs out begins, as the assumed crime of theft not only questions town pride but also puts the wedding of Gajraj Rao’s daughter at risk.