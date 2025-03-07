Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane starrer series 'Dupahiya' releases today

Dupahiya, featuring Laapataa Ladies star Sparsh Shrivastava, the ever-versatile Gajraj Rao, the charming and talented Renuka Shahane, along with a stellar cast of other exceptional actors have just hit the OTT platform today.
The first season of the series consists of 9 episodes of laughter, drama and a unique blend of light-hearted suspense.
The series explores Avinash Dwivedi, Chirag Garg and Salona Bains Joshi’s unique storyline set against the backdrop of Dhadakpur—a village which proudly celebrates 25 years of being crime free. The drama begins when the silver jubilee trophy stands at stake when a prized motorbike goes missing.
A desperate search to retrieve the bike before time runs out begins, as the assumed crime of theft not only questions town pride but also puts the wedding of Gajraj Rao’s daughter at risk.
With over 22 million views on youtube, the trailer itself stands out, offering a glimpse of the comprehensive series with a rollercoaster of laughter and mystery behind the missing bike. Dupahiya is a must-watch series for audiences to enjoy heartfelt humour and quality family entertainment.
The series is streaming on Amazon Prime
(Written by Addrita Sinha)