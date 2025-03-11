Aashram S3: Darshan Kumaar sheds light on Ujagar Singh’s struggles for justice

Darshan Kumaar brings a gripping intensity to Ujagar Singh, whose unwavering determination to find the truth makes the journey even more compelling. He shares his experience portraying the character, “The entire system is designed to shield Baba Nirala, yet Ujagar Singh remains relentless in his pursuit of justice. Every step forward is met with a new hurdle and an ever-present threat to his life. Challenging someone as influential as Baba Nirala is not just a mission, it's a battle against an entire network fueled by fear and control. One of Ujagar’s most personal blows comes when Natasha, the woman he loves, walks away, unable to bear the weight of his dangerous crusade. His superiors, too, try to break his spirit, urging him to compromise and turn a blind eye. But for Ujagar surrendering is never an option. His resolve remains unshaken, his mission is clear– to stand up for the innocent, even if it means standing alone.”

Season 3 ended on a tense note as Baba's hold on his empire started to slip. Pammi’s (Aaditi Pohankar) strong desire for justice and revenge stood out, and the final moments left her in a risky situation, hinting at tough times ahead for Baba Nirala.

(Written by Aadrita Sinha)