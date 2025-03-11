Makers drop teaser for Loot Kaand

Makers are gearing up to take audiences on a thrilling ride with their latest heist drama, Loot Kaand. The free streaming platform has just released an adrenaline-pumping teaser, offering a glimpse into a world of crime, danger, and unexpected betrayals.

Crime, conspiracy and a high–stakes heist

Set in a seemingly quiet town in West Bengal, Loot Kaand follows siblings Latika and Palash as they attempt a desperate bank heist to escape their financial troubles. But things spiral out of control when they find themselves entangled with ruthless gangsters and corrupt cops, each with their own sinister agenda. The six-episode series is packed with action, suspense, and nail-biting moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.