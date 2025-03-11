TV

Makers drop teaser for Loot Kaand

New heist thriller set in Bengal promises action, suspense and unexpected twists
A screengrab from Loot Kaand teaser
Makers are gearing up to take audiences on a thrilling ride with their latest heist drama, Loot Kaand. The free streaming platform has just released an adrenaline-pumping teaser, offering a glimpse into a world of crime, danger, and unexpected betrayals.

Crime, conspiracy and a high–stakes heist

Set in a seemingly quiet town in West Bengal, Loot Kaand follows siblings Latika and Palash as they attempt a desperate bank heist to escape their financial troubles. But things spiral out of control when they find themselves entangled with ruthless gangsters and corrupt cops, each with their own sinister agenda. The six-episode series is packed with action, suspense, and nail-biting moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and created by Saurav Dey, Loot Kaand boasts a stellar cast, including Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Saad Bilgrami in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Drishyam Films and N2O Films, promising a high-quality cinematic experience for viewers.

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the show’s dark, fast-paced narrative, teasing an intense game of survival where trust is a luxury and betrayal is inevitable. With secrets lurking in every shadow, Loot Kaand is all set to deliver a gripping crime drama. Loot Kaand will soon be available for free streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Teaser Drop
Loot Kaand
heist thriller
Amazon MX Player

