Mimi Chakraborty opens up about her character and experience of working in Dainee
As Mimi Chakraborty steps into the character of Pata for her latest web series Dainee, we speak to her about the series, being part of a survivor drama, travel and future projects.
Excerpts:
How has the concept of witch/witch-hunting been portrayed in the web series?
In the series we are talking about the taboo, the word Dainee is about. This is a story of two sisters where I, the elder sister, is standing up for my younger sister who has been labeled as a witch. In our society since patriarchy is very strong, it’s very easy to label women be it what clothes they are wearing or husband died because of her or sati practice. Women have been generally victimised more and society has normalised it as women are the root cause for everything. Also these practices are already there in the society from which cinema is inspired and pick these up. We are fighting against the taboo and victimisation of women.
Tell us about your character and the changing relationship she shares with her sister.
Yes. It’s a sister-bonding. But why there was jealousy also has a back story. My character is selfish who thinks that staying in this environment is not going to help me so I am going away. So she tries to leave everything but again circumstances get her back to her village and the story continues.
How was it being a part of the novel concept since survivor dramas are hardly made in Bengal?
I love it. I was looking for something like this. I try to work on scripts like this. There are some works that you wait for it, this was one of it. Nirjhar was very confident that I will love the script. Also it has a Jalpaiguri connect and all. It is not what I want to do, it is what the script wants from me. I loved doing Dainee. It is a nail-biting thriller.
How was the experience performing action and stunts?
I love doing action sequences. I am a person who doesn’t like everything happening in a confined set. That’s not very challenging. Challenging for me would be performing on streets with a lot of crowd, challenges, and fight sequences. After 15 years of being in the industry I really want to challenge myself also.
Can you give us shooting anecdotes from North Bengal?
The day we supposed to shoot it was raining cats and dogs. We were supposed to shoot in the villages and it got cancelled. Then again the sun came. Thank God I had no make-up and hair . I love shooting in Jalpaiguri because I know after pack up I can go home and see my niece.
Since you love to travel what will be your summer travel tips for people going to North Bengal.
Interiors of Darjeeling during off season.
You have Raktabeej 2 coming up. Can you give us a sneak peek?
We have begun shooting. It will be more action packed, thrilling and nail-biting.
Dainee is streaming on hoichoi