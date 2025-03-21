Mimi Chakraborty opens up about her character and experience of working in Dainee

A

In the series we are talking about the taboo, the word Dainee is about. This is a story of two sisters where I, the elder sister, is standing up for my younger sister who has been labeled as a witch. In our society since patriarchy is very strong, it’s very easy to label women be it what clothes they are wearing or husband died because of her or sati practice. Women have been generally victimised more and society has normalised it as women are the root cause for everything. Also these practices are already there in the society from which cinema is inspired and pick these up. We are fighting against the taboo and victimisation of women.