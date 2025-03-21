Nirjhar Mitra opens up on directing Dainee
Nirjhar Mitra’s web series Dainee, featuring Mimi Chakraborty has created a buzz since its release. We speak to him about treating the concept, attempting a survival drama series, and his future projects.
Excerpts:
How have you treated the concept of Daine,e which is often misunderstood?
Dainee means a witch. Even today in rural India, especially tribal areas witch hunting and victimization of women is prevalent. This is the basis of my concept. The concept was developed in 2014-15 as the tale of two sisters revolving around the theme. I also thought if it is still prevalent but then, during research I came across several data and statistics validating its presence. The difference is since it’s not a very urban problem the awareness and dialogues around it are not very common. Dainee is also a hardcore survival drama spanning only 12-14 hours.
How did you attempt filming a survival drama series?
In a regular drama we can shift through locations and timeline. But even though I am highlighting two timelines the characters are limited to one location – one hospital. The main challenge there is to hold on to the audience’s interest. Another important thing is to capture the actions of all characters in the room or the next for the continuity of the storyline. Everyone was always alert and we had several rehearsals before shooting.
There’s another concept which is associated with the ambiance – horror. Do you have any plans to work in the genre?
Many people have actually asked me since Dainee rolled out if it’s a ghost story. But no it’s like ghostless horror. I don’t have a plan yet but if I do, I will restructure the genre fusing it with comedy.
Can you talk about your interesting upcoming projects?
I have a series called Birangana and a movie Chor Police Dakat Babu. Birangana is a hardcore thriller and female cop story revolving around serial killings which is set in the semi-urban setting. The movie is mixed genre- action, thriller, and romance- set in North Bengal. The plan is to go on floors around June- July.
Dainee is streaming on hoichoi