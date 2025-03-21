Nirjhar Mitra opens up on directing Dainee

A

Dainee means a witch. Even today in rural India, especially tribal areas witch hunting and victimization of women is prevalent. This is the basis of my concept. The concept was developed in 2014-15 as the tale of two sisters revolving around the theme. I also thought if it is still prevalent but then, during research I came across several data and statistics validating its presence. The difference is since it’s not a very urban problem the awareness and dialogues around it are not very common. Dainee is also a hardcore survival drama spanning only 12-14 hours.