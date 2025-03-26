The psychology of binge-watching: is it good for you?

The benefits of binge-watching

Don’t look so shocked, binge-watching isn’t all bad! Here’s how it can actually be good for you:

Stress relief: Escaping into a compelling story can be a great way to unwind and temporarily disconnect from daily stress (please notice how we said temporarily)

Social connection: Watching popular shows gives you something to talk about with friends, family and co-workers. Discussing theories from the show, exchanging inside jokes, references and shipping your best friend with the character you know she hates, is all part of the joy that comes with binge-watching shows.

Cognitive stimulation: Some shows challenge our minds. They introduce new perspective and they even teach us a thing or two about ourselves! You know there’s a reason why you say ‘no doubt no doubt ’ multiple times a day and why you’re trying to start your own version of ‘ The Dundies’ at your office.

The downsides of binge-watching

You definitely expected this. Of course, there’s a dark side to binge-watching as well. Here’s why you might want to pace yourself:

Sleep disruption: Late-night binges can mess with your sleep schedule. This can make you groggy, less productive the next day and can have you thinking if the show was really worth it.

Sedentary lifestyle: Sitting for hours can contribute to health issues like obesity, poor circulation and even increased risk of heart disease.

Emotional burnout: Constantly watching intense dramas back-to back can leave you feeling emotionally drained or even anxious. You've spent hours completely immersed in the lives of TV characters, and when the screen finally goes dark, snapping back to reality feels almost impossible.

Time consumption: Have you ever lost an entire weekend to a show? Binge-watching can eat into time meant for other productive activities.