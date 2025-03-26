The psychology of binge-watching: is it good for you?

We’ve all been there—just one more episode turns into an entire season and suddenly it’s three in the morning and we have to be up in four hours. Binge-watching has become a global phenomenon, fueled by streaming platforms that serves us endless content all at the click of the button. But what is it about binge-watching that keeps us coming back for more? And more importantly, is it actually good for us?
Binge-watching taps into the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine — a feel-good neurotransmitter that just keep us coming back for more. Your brain is basically telling you, ‘this makes us happy, let ’s keep watching or else we’ll have to deal with life.’ Engaging storylines, cliffhangers and emotional connections with characters create a sense of immersion that’s pretty hard to break. The ‘just one more episode’ mentality kicks in before we know it, we’re halfway through season 3, have already stalked the Instagram of the actor we like and we now know he has a dog named Sequoia.
Don’t look so shocked, binge-watching isn’t all bad! Here’s how it can actually be good for you:
Stress relief: Escaping into a compelling story can be a great way to unwind and temporarily disconnect from daily stress (please notice how we said temporarily)
Social connection: Watching popular shows gives you something to talk about with friends, family and co-workers. Discussing theories from the show, exchanging inside jokes, references and shipping your best friend with the character you know she hates, is all part of the joy that comes with binge-watching shows.
Cognitive stimulation: Some shows challenge our minds. They introduce new perspective and they even teach us a thing or two about ourselves! You know there’s a reason why you say ‘no doubt no doubt ’ multiple times a day and why you’re trying to start your own version of ‘ The Dundies’ at your office.
The downsides of binge-watching
You definitely expected this. Of course, there’s a dark side to binge-watching as well. Here’s why you might want to pace yourself:
Sleep disruption: Late-night binges can mess with your sleep schedule. This can make you groggy, less productive the next day and can have you thinking if the show was really worth it.
Sedentary lifestyle: Sitting for hours can contribute to health issues like obesity, poor circulation and even increased risk of heart disease.
Emotional burnout: Constantly watching intense dramas back-to back can leave you feeling emotionally drained or even anxious. You've spent hours completely immersed in the lives of TV characters, and when the screen finally goes dark, snapping back to reality feels almost impossible.
Time consumption: Have you ever lost an entire weekend to a show? Binge-watching can eat into time meant for other productive activities.
If you love binge-watching but you don’t want it to take over you life, here are a few tips to keep it healthy:
Set limits: Decide in advance how many episodes you’ll watch in one sitting and stick to it!
Take breaks: You need to take a break from taking a break. Stand up, stretch and move around between episodes. If you're feeling particularly energetic, try working out while watching show. Trust us, you'll have the best workout of your life and you won't feel as groggy when you're done, you're welcome.
Watch earlier in the day: Resist the urge to start a show before you sleep, this can disrupt your sleep cycle.
Like most things in life, moderation is key. A little binge-watching can be a fun and even beneficial way to relax but too much can have negative effects. So go ahead— enjoy your favourite shows, just don’t let them consume you.