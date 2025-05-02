Director -actor duo Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Anirban Bhattacharya on their latest release Bhog

A

Anirban: When my grandmother passed away, I often felt her presence with me, but I’m not an expert who can analyse what I experienced—whether it was a dream or my subconscious. However, I believe that everyone who has left my life continues to exist in my memory, and I’m not sure if that existence is a ghost, but it’s probably love.

Parambrata: It’s the same for me. I faced many deaths early on, and sometimes I wished to see them, but it never truly happened. I don’t know how to explain it—whether it’s supernatural or purely psychological. After my mother passed away, I did feel an aura for a while. I believe all my loved ones who have passed on only wish the best for me, wherever they are, and the only connection I now have with them is through my memories and the bond we shared.