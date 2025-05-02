Director-actor duo Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Anirban Bhattacharya on their latest release Bhog
The Supermen of the Bengal film industry, Anirban Bhattacharya and Parambrata Chattopadhyay deliver yet another gripping and spine-chilling narrative with their web show Bhog, which is streaming on Hoichoi. Directed by Parambrata, with Anirban playing the lead, Atin, the actor-directors revealed how their shared passion for horror and music sparked their enduring friendship and also discussed the captivating supernatural legends that they dream to bring to the big screen.
Excerpts:
What drew you to the story of ‘Bhog’?
Parambrata: I’ve been interested in the supernatural and horror genres since childhood, though it stayed dormant for years. About 4-5 years back, this interest resurfaced. Around the same time, I noticed a silent revolution in Bengali audio stories, with horror gaining huge popularity. I started listening and picked a few to work on. In 2023, when Hoichoi approached me, I immediately said I wanted to do horror, which was surprising because despite so many great Bengali horror stories, they are rarely seen on screen. After the success of Parnashavarir Shaap and Nikosh Chhaya, I became more invested. Later, I was offered more horror projects alongside the Bhaduri Mashai franchise. I said if I ever stepped outside that, it had to be Bhog, one of my favourites. For me, it’s not just about Bhog—it’s about my deep, personal love for the genre.
The trailer hints at Atin’s major transformation. How did you prepare for it, and what challenges did you face in portraying it?
Anirban: As an actor, the screenplay and the director’s vision are helpful. I focus on understanding how to process them physically and mentally. Atin undergoes a major transformation, shifting from an atheist to a believer and developing obsessive madness. What helped this change most was the arrangement of incidents in the screenplay and the director’s presentation. Mentally, outlining Atin’s character was part of my homework. The look, makeup, and costume aided my approach, but reaching Atin’s core required a personal process.
Many claim to sense a presence after a loved one’s death. Do you think it's all in the head?
Anirban: When my grandmother passed away, I often felt her presence with me, but I’m not an expert who can analyse what I experienced—whether it was a dream or my subconscious. However, I believe that everyone who has left my life continues to exist in my memory, and I’m not sure if that existence is a ghost, but it’s probably love.
Parambrata: It’s the same for me. I faced many deaths early on, and sometimes I wished to see them, but it never truly happened. I don’t know how to explain it—whether it’s supernatural or purely psychological. After my mother passed away, I did feel an aura for a while. I believe all my loved ones who have passed on only wish the best for me, wherever they are, and the only connection I now have with them is through my memories and the bond we shared.
What role does music play in Bhog?
Anirban: Music plays an extremely significant role in the horror genre irrespective of it being a movie or web series. Not just music, words too, which was crafted by Nabarun Bose in Bhog.
Parambrata: All the horror projects I’ve worked on, including Parnashavarir Shaap, Nikosh Chhaya, and an unreleased film, had Nabarun’s involvement. Like Anirban and I, Nabarun is a horror buff, making communication easy. For Bhog, since it’s rooted in Bengal’s folklore, Nabarun and I aimed for more rustic, earthy music compared to my earlier works. In past projects, I’d approve the music after one or two recordings, but for Bhog, I was deeply involved. When Nabarun sent the demo, I suggested using more Indian percussion. After the first recording, I felt the rhythm needed a 6/8 pattern instead of 4/4 to maintain the primitive feel, and Nabarun re-recorded it.
Which untold Bengali supernatural legend would you explore on screen?
Parambrata: I have hundreds of ideas, but one I find fascinating is Pujar Bhoot by Troilokyanath Mukhopadhyay, a children’s horror story that's not really for kids. I’d also love to adapt Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s Debjan, a unique literary work rarely adapted. And, of course, there’s plenty more in the horror realm I’d like to explore.
Anirban: Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s Byomkesh has been portrayed plenty of times, but one of his spine-chilling characters “Boroda”, is quite successful in audiobooks but hasn’t been adapted in Bengali motion pictures.
Upcoming projects.
Anirban: I’m a part of Raghu Dakat, releasing this Pujas.
Parambrata: I’ve finished several projects as an actor set for release. Killbill Society is running at the theatres, Shreeman Vs Shreemati too released yesterday. Later this year, Abar Hawa Bodol, a sequel to Hawa Bodol that I directed, will be released, along with Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan, the third installment in the Jawker Dhan franchise. I’ve also completed two Hindi projects— Gulabi (film) and Parineeta (series)—but I’m unsure of their release dates.
