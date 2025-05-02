Nimrat Kaur reveals the extremely contradictory yet exciting part of playing Rani Indrani in ‘Kull’

In an industry that has always glamorised crowns and corridors, Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs takes a daring detour and dives into the darkness behind the drapes. At the heart of this haunting world stands Nimrat Kaur as Rani Indrani Raisinggh in what she claims to be a character draped in contradictions, repression and quiet power.
In her most complex role to date, Nimrat portrays a queen who is both commanding and caged. “What attracted me most to playing Indrani was the fact that she was so perfectly poised on the outside and so suffocated and bottled up on the inside,” the actress revealed. Indrani is a woman battling unseen forces—family expectations, emotional voids, and the deep-seated loneliness of royalty. “The expectations were always so high, and everything was so high-stakes. I found the entire grid of the character extremely challenging and new,” added Nimrat.
Nimrat delves deeper into her methodology as an actor and reveals approaching Indrani with a sense of surrender, something she hasn’t done before. “This is the first time that I really let a lot of the details of the character come to me when I reached the location and absorbed the surroundings. Indrani, being from a royal family, had a fragile grandeur and persona that I felt were a direct result of how and where she lived. It was all so alien to me, given the world I come from, that I let a lot of this influence her costumes and the locations we were shooting in.”
Guided by Sahir Raza’s vision, the character unfolds slowly, never giving the option of predictability, never simplifying it. “There really is no straightforward relationship for her in her life,” Nimrat said, describing the tangled human web Indrani navigates. Every smile hides a storm, every gesture masks grief.
Kull also stars Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra. Now streaming on Jio Hotstar, the series is not just a period drama—it’s a psychological chessboard.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)