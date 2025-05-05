The Last of Us — Jeffery Wright reprises Isaac Dixon and Ellie and Dina’s struggle for survival

In episode 4, Elli and Dina have arrived in Seattle and the stakes are higher than ever. Ellie, still driven by her desire for vengeance after Joel’s death (take a break to cry, we’ll wait) is hell-bent on finding Abby. But this time, she’s not alone. Dina, who’s become a key companion, is right there beside her. Their bond deepens throughout the episode and it’s clear that their relationship is evolving in unexpected ways.

The tension builds when Ellie gets bitten by an infected but as expected, she survives once again. This time, she can’t keep her secret any longer. Ellie finally confides in Dina about her immunity and the revelation brings them closer. But just when you get comfortable, Dina drops a bombshell: she’s pregnant! Suddenly, Ellie’s mission for revenge isn’t just about her — it’s about protecting something much more important: a future. This news turns everything upside down and the emotional stakes of the story are raised to a whole new level.

While Ellie and Dina are navigating their personal turmoil, the episode also introduces a powerful new character— Isaac Dixon. Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Jeffery Wright reprises his role from The Last of Us Part II video game, where he not only voiced Isaac but also performed the motion capture. Isaac is the leader of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) and his backstory adds a whole new layer of complexity to the power struggles in Seattle. Far from just a ‘bad guy’, Isaac is shown to be a man of difficult choices, carrying the weight of his actions and decisions. Jeffery Wright brings a depth to Isaac that makes him far more than just a typical antagonist — his leadership and decisions shape the conflict in Seattle in significant ways. The world of The Last of Us has always blurred the lines between good and bad and Isaac is a perfect example of that moral grey area. His introduction ramps us the intensity of the episode and adds a heavy layer of political intrigue and personal stakes to the ongoing battle for control of the city.