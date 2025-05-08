'The Royals': Bhumi Pednekar’s debut web series set for OTT release; find details

Bhumi's role as a CEO is about saving the family from the verge of bankruptcy. Along with Aviraaj Singh, played by Ishaan Khatter, she turns his royal residence into a luxury heritage hotel. The plot is spiced with comedy, romance and drama.

The Saandh Ki Aankh actor draws a parallel to The Royals with a mix of Bridgerton and Schitt's Creek, highlighting the rather dysfunctional dynamics of most royal families. She described the web series as a classic boy-girl romance, reminiscing how she grew up reading romance novels and was still a big fan of it.