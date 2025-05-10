Parth Samthaan to exit CID, Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman to return

Though after a five-year hiatus from television, Kasautii Zindagii Kay-famed actor Parth Samthaan's much-anticipated return to the small screen, joining he iconic team of CID as ACP Ayushman, resulted to be short-lived for him. As he stepped into the shoes of ACP Ayushman, which followed soon after the on-screen death of ACP Pradyuman played by Shivaji Satam, there were mixed emotions among fans. While many were disappointed not to see Shivaji as the lead any longer, there was also a growing excitement around Parth’s character. However, now he has confirmed that his time on the show is nearing its end.

Parth Samthaan confirms his exit from CID

In a recent conversation, the actor revealed that his role, in reality, was intended just as a short-term guest appearance. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID, even if it’s just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months,” he shared. He further elaborated on why there was no early confirmation about his involvement, stating, “Initially, we couldn’t give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji Sir's return, that thrilling twist about the mole will unfold very soon.” The latest promo of the show sees Ayushman informing Pradyuman about the mole in the latter's team, who is trying to kill him. Who that mole is forms the crux of the upcoming episodes.