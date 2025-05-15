Bridgerton Season 4 to release in 2026, Seasons 5 and 6 to follow

Dearest gentle readers, it's time to get ready to welcome another season, rather three seasons of our favourite Lady Whistledown and the members of the London high society, flanked by the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family. Bridgerton, an American alternative history regency romance, talks about the London high society, and how marriages were arranged at balls.
The third season of Bridgerton, almost brought everything to a closure. With Penelope revealing everyone that she is Lady Whistledown and surprising the ton but earning the queen's leniency, benedict breaking up with lady Arnold and Paul, Francesca getting married to John move to Scotland with John's cousin, Michaela and Eloise, the season ends with an episode with a flash-forward revealing Penelope and Colin as happy parents of the new Lord Featherington and both successful authors, with Penelope retiring Lady Whistledown to write under her own name. But as Bridgerton fans, the announcement news of three upcoming seasons, our happiness knows no bounds.
The post said that Season 4 shall debut in 2026, and that they also take the pleasure to announce that seasons 5 and 6 will come too. The OTT platform also released a sneak peek into Season 4, letting the audience know, who will be the next Bridgerton character in focus in the next season, and as rightly guessed, it is Benedict Bridgerton.
Benedict is the second of the four brothers of the Bridgerton family, who seems to have a commitment phobia, or is bisexual, since he has been seen bedding both men and women. But will he find love? Will someone really catch his fancy? Will he really fall in love, head over heels with someone? Will he be able to face the reality? Or, if his family would come to know about his sexuality, everything will be unfurled in this season it seems.