Bridgerton Season 4 to release in 2026, Seasons 5 and 6 to follow

Bridgerton to release Season 4 in 2026, seasons 5 and 6 to follow

The third season of Bridgerton, almost brought everything to a closure. With Penelope revealing everyone that she is Lady Whistledown and surprising the ton but earning the queen's leniency, benedict breaking up with lady Arnold and Paul, Francesca getting married to John move to Scotland with John's cousin, Michaela and Eloise, the season ends with an episode with a flash-forward revealing Penelope and Colin as happy parents of the new Lord Featherington and both successful authors, with Penelope retiring Lady Whistledown to write under her own name. But as Bridgerton fans, the announcement news of three upcoming seasons, our happiness knows no bounds.

Netflix officially posted on Instagram to share the news. It said, "Dear readers, there is certainly, indeed..."