‘The Wheel of Time’ cancelled after a promising season 3—Here’s why

According to reports, the main reason behind the cancellation was a decline in viewership. Although The Wheel of Time Season 3 kicked off with a bang, the show fell off Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals list after just three weeks, unlike previous seasons that managed to stay in the rankings for their entire runs. While Nielsen only tracks US numbers, Prime Video took the show’s international performance into account. Sources stated that even though it ranked #1 in several countries during its latest season, the overall performance didn’t justify the hefty production costs.

The platform reportedly looked into various options in collaboration with lead studio Sony Pictures Television but ultimately decided that another season wouldn’t be financially feasible. However, the show is still being supported for an Emmy campaign.