Crunchyroll Awards 2025: Lohit Sharma wins best Hindi voice actor as Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Lohit Sharma wins best Hindi voice actor as Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony this year.

Broadcast live from Japan at 6 PM JST (2:30 PM IST), the event is a spectacular fusion of glitz, music, and heartfelt tributes to the storytelling, artistry, and emotion that anime fans hold dear.

Honouring the best in anime

This year’s edition raises the bar with a packed slate of categories recognizing outstanding achievements in animation, music, direction, and writing. From spellbinding action sequences to tearjerking slice-of-life tales, the awards celebrate the full spectrum of anime’s magic.

Fan favourites like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Solo Leveling lead the conversation, reflecting anime’s immense global resonance and passionate following.