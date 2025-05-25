Crunchyroll Awards 2025: Lohit Sharma wins best Hindi voice actor as Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Lohit Sharma wins best Hindi voice actor as Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony this year.
Broadcast live from Japan at 6 PM JST (2:30 PM IST), the event is a spectacular fusion of glitz, music, and heartfelt tributes to the storytelling, artistry, and emotion that anime fans hold dear.
This year’s edition raises the bar with a packed slate of categories recognizing outstanding achievements in animation, music, direction, and writing. From spellbinding action sequences to tearjerking slice-of-life tales, the awards celebrate the full spectrum of anime’s magic.
Fan favourites like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Solo Leveling lead the conversation, reflecting anime’s immense global resonance and passionate following.
Anime of the year, Best new anime series: Solo Leveling
Film of the year: Look Back
Best animation: Demon Slayer
Best director: Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best original anime: Ninja Kamui
Best anime song: "Otokone" by Creepy Nuts – Dan da Dan
Best romance anime: Blue Box
Best score: Solo Leveling
Best slice of life anime: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
Best main character: Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling
Best voice actor (Hindi): Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best comedy: Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Best ending sequence: "Request" by Krage
Best continuing series: Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc
Global impact award: Attack on Titan
What sets the 2025 ceremony apart is its stunning international flair. Music megastar J Balvin, and Stranger Things duo Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, brought Hollywood sparkle to the stage.
Joining them are Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, Olympic gold medallist Chloe Kim, Japanese actor Dean Fujioka, and Brazilian drag icon Pabllo Vittar. The star power continues with Italian singer Damiano David and award-winning Japanese actress Mayu Matsuoka, making this year’s ceremony a truly global affair.