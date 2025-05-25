‘Solo Leveling’ scores big at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 with Best New Series win

The anime community came together in a vibrant celebration as the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 dazzled viewers around the globe with a star-studded, high-energy live show straight from Japan. Fans everywhere were glued to their screens as the ceremony unfolded, featuring musical performances, heartfelt shout-outs, and nail-biting wins that highlighted anime’s cultural impact like never before.
One of the standout moments of the night was Solo Leveling bagging the award for Best New Series, triumphing over tough competitors like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, and The Apothecary Diaries. Based on the immensely popular Korean web novel and webtoon by Chugong, Solo Leveling has skyrocketed in popularity since its anime debut earlier this year.
Solo Leveling is set in a world where mysterious portals known as “Gates” link Earth to dungeons teeming with monsters, and certain humans—dubbed Hunters—are tasked with clearing them out. The narrative follows Sung Jin-Woo, who’s often ridiculed as the “World’s Weakest Hunter.” But everything shifts when he barely survives a harrowing dungeon and is selected by a mysterious system that lets him “level up” like a character in a video game. With each battle, he grows stronger, evolving into one of the most formidable beings around—one dungeon at a time.
The anime adaptation has been praised for its exceptional animation and pulse-pounding storytelling, resonating with fans who are hungry for dark fantasy, character development, and breathtaking fight scenes.
With this victory, Solo Leveling not only solidifies its status as a viral sensation but also establishes itself as a new cornerstone in the global anime scene. And with a second season already generating buzz, this is just the start of Sung Jin-Woo’s journey—from zero to legend.