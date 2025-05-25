‘Solo Leveling’ scores big at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 with Best New Series win

One of the standout moments of the night was Solo Leveling bagging the award for Best New Series, triumphing over tough competitors like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, and The Apothecary Diaries. Based on the immensely popular Korean web novel and webtoon by Chugong, Solo Leveling has skyrocketed in popularity since its anime debut earlier this year.

Solo Leveling is set in a world where mysterious portals known as “Gates” link Earth to dungeons teeming with monsters, and certain humans—dubbed Hunters—are tasked with clearing them out. The narrative follows Sung Jin-Woo, who’s often ridiculed as the “World’s Weakest Hunter.” But everything shifts when he barely survives a harrowing dungeon and is selected by a mysterious system that lets him “level up” like a character in a video game. With each battle, he grows stronger, evolving into one of the most formidable beings around—one dungeon at a time.