CoComelon is moving from Netflix; here's where it's headed

The popular children’s series CoComelon will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2027. All seasons of the show will be available on the platform.

CoComelon's move follows a significant ratings decline on Netflix

Netflix viewership of the show reportedly dropped by nearly 60% from 2023 to 2024.

Originally launched on YouTube, CoComelon has built a massive audience with over 193 million subscribers and around 2 billion views each month. Despite the drop, it remained Netflix’s second most-watched show during that period.