CoComelon is moving from Netflix; here's where it's headed

Disney has obtained exclusive streaming rights to CoComelon. When does it start streaming?
CoComelon is moving from Netflix; here's where it's headed
CoComelon is moving from Netflix; here's where it's headed
The popular children’s series CoComelon will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2027. All seasons of the show will be available on the platform.

CoComelon's move follows a significant ratings decline on Netflix

Netflix viewership of the show reportedly dropped by nearly 60% from 2023 to 2024.

Originally launched on YouTube, CoComelon has built a massive audience with over 193 million subscribers and around 2 billion views each month. Despite the drop, it remained Netflix’s second most-watched show during that period.

CoComelon is moving from Netflix; here's where it's headed
CoComelonInstagram

A report from What’s On Netflix earlier this month highlighted the series' decreasing popularity. Kids media consultant Emily Horgan noted, “We can now see that CoComelon’s crown is slipping, with viewership down nearly 60% year on year.”

Meanwhile, spin-off CoComelon Lane will continue to stream on Netflix, along with the series Blippi.

On Disney+, CoComelon will join other popular children's programs such as Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

CoComelon is moving from Netflix; here's where it's headed
