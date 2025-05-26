Celebs

RJ Mahvash shares glamorous Jaipur pics with Preity Zinta; fans ask, ‘Did Yuzvendra Chahal take these?’

RJ Mahvash was full of admiration for Preity Zinta’s beauty while posing with her at a hotel in Jaipur. Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but ask if Yuzvendra Chahal was behind the camera
Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ MahvashX
RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines recently amid rumors surrounding their relationship. The speculation intensified after Mahvash posted some stunning photos with actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta, sparking curiosity among fans about whether Chahal was the one behind the camera.

On Sunday, Mahvash took to Instagram to share several beautiful pictures taken at Jaipur’s iconic Rambagh Palace, where she and Preity Zinta were seen dressed in traditional attire. Preity looked radiant in a yellow sharara suit, while Mahvash complemented her in a pink outfit. Captioning the post, Mahvash wrote, “Isn’t Zara the most gorgeous?” drawing admiration from followers and notably, a like from Chahal himself.

The post quickly caught the attention of internet users, who flooded the comments section with speculation that Chahal might have been the photographer. Comments such as “Chahal bhai clicking the photos,” “Chahal bhai’s photography skills,” and “Where is Chahal?” appeared frequently, along with others crediting the cricketer for the pictures and jokingly stating, “Chahal-pahal poori hai Jaipur mein.” This playful banter among fans only added to the intrigue surrounding the trio and their connections.

Adding another layer to the buzz is the recent phase in Chahal’s personal life. The cricketer has been reportedly going through a divorce with his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. During this period, he has been spotted spending time with RJ Mahvash, which fueled further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

While Mahvash has previously clarified that they are just friends, their frequent public appearances together, especially after the reports of his divorce, have intensified rumors of a romantic link. The pair was also seen enjoying the Champions Trophy cricket match in Dubai together, which only increased public interest in their bond.

Furthermore, Mahvash showed her support for Chahal and his IPL team, Punjab Kings, by posting a cheering message following their win against Chennai Super Kings. In response, Chahal affectionately referred to her as his “spine,” a term that suggested a close and supportive relationship between the two.

