RJ Mahvash shares glamorous Jaipur pics with Preity Zinta; fans ask, ‘Did Yuzvendra Chahal take these?’

Adding another layer to the buzz is the recent phase in Chahal’s personal life. The cricketer has been reportedly going through a divorce with his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. During this period, he has been spotted spending time with RJ Mahvash, which fueled further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

While Mahvash has previously clarified that they are just friends, their frequent public appearances together, especially after the reports of his divorce, have intensified rumors of a romantic link. The pair was also seen enjoying the Champions Trophy cricket match in Dubai together, which only increased public interest in their bond.

Furthermore, Mahvash showed her support for Chahal and his IPL team, Punjab Kings, by posting a cheering message following their win against Chennai Super Kings. In response, Chahal affectionately referred to her as his “spine,” a term that suggested a close and supportive relationship between the two.