Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Fans unhappy that Demon Slayer only won 2 awards

At the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba secured two major accolades: Best Continuing Anime Series and Best Animation.

While these wins underscore the franchise's enduring popularity and high production values, they have also ignited a wave of mixed reactions within the anime community.

Fan reactions were not all happy

Some fans celebrated the awards, praising Demon Slayer for its consistent quality and emotional storytelling. One admirer noted, “Demon Slayer. No bias. The cinematography, dialogue, backstories... I can go on and on. It’s not just action.”

However, a significant portion of the community expressed dissatisfaction, particularly regarding the Hashira Training Arc's recognition.

Critics argued that this season served more as a setup than a standalone arc, lacking the impactful moments seen in previous seasons. One user commented, “This season was just buildup and Muzan’s teaser. It felt like the weakest arc so far.”

The Best Animation award also sparked debate. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece felt their series showcased superior animation quality during the same period. A fan remarked, “Ufotable is incredible in animating... but this season was the worst of the three... let's be real, we know JJK deserved [it], MAPPA ATE.”