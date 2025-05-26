Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025: Fans unhappy that Demon Slayer only won 2 awards

At the 9th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba secured two major accolades: Best Continuing Anime Series and Best Animation.
While these wins underscore the franchise's enduring popularity and high production values, they have also ignited a wave of mixed reactions within the anime community.
Some fans celebrated the awards, praising Demon Slayer for its consistent quality and emotional storytelling. One admirer noted, “Demon Slayer. No bias. The cinematography, dialogue, backstories... I can go on and on. It’s not just action.”
However, a significant portion of the community expressed dissatisfaction, particularly regarding the Hashira Training Arc's recognition.
Critics argued that this season served more as a setup than a standalone arc, lacking the impactful moments seen in previous seasons. One user commented, “This season was just buildup and Muzan’s teaser. It felt like the weakest arc so far.”
The Best Animation award also sparked debate. Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece felt their series showcased superior animation quality during the same period. A fan remarked, “Ufotable is incredible in animating... but this season was the worst of the three... let's be real, we know JJK deserved [it], MAPPA ATE.”
Beyond individual show preferences, some fans questioned the integrity of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards themselves. On Reddit, users labeled the awards as a "popularity contest," suggesting that fanbase size heavily influences outcomes over objective quality assessments. One user stated, “It's just a popularity contest,” reflecting a sentiment that the awards may not always recognize the most deserving candidates.
Despite the controversies, anticipation remains high for the franchise's future. The upcoming Infinity Castle trilogy, set to debut in Japan on July 18, 2025, promises to deliver a climactic conclusion to Tanjiro’s journey. This new arc may offer an opportunity for Demon Slayer to reaffirm its standing and address some of the criticisms levied against its recent season.
In summary, while Demon Slayer continues to garner accolades and maintain a strong fanbase, its recent wins have highlighted ongoing debates within the anime community about award criteria, fan influence, and the evolving standards of excellence in anime storytelling and production.