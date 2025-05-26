When is Borderlands 4 releasing? Here's what you need to know

Gearbox has officially announced that Borderlands 4 will launch earlier than expected, now set for release on September 12, 2025, instead of the originally scheduled September 23 date.
The update came via a video message from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, who explained that the development process went exceptionally well, prompting the studio to bring the launch date forward.
Pitchford described the release timeline as unfolding in a “best-case scenario” and called the game “awesome,” adding that the team is confident in its decision to move up the release.
Borderlands 4 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
While Gearbox hasn’t linked the decision directly to the highly anticipated GTA 6 release, industry speculation suggests the shift may be a strategic move to avoid competing with Rockstar’s blockbuster title, expected to dominate attention when it drops in 2025.