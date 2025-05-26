When is Squid Game Season 3 releasing?

Netflix’s global phenomenon Squid Game is set to return one last time with its third and final season premiering on June 27 2025. Fans are eagerly anticipating the conclusion of the gripping South Korean dystopian thriller, which has captured imaginations worldwide.

Squid Game Season 3: Cast, plot, release date and more

The streaming giant confirmed the release date with an ominous new poster featuring the words, “Time to play one last time”. This highly anticipated final season promises a darker, more intense and visually striking experience for viewers.

Squid Game Season 3 picks up directly after the bloody cliffhanger of Season 2. Gi-hun, at his lowest point following a failed rebellion and a friend’s tragic death, is compelled to re-enter the deadly games. This time, his motivation is fuelled by a desire for vengeance. The surviving players will face even deadlier challenges with each choice leading to increasingly grave consequences.

The new season will also delve deeper into the enigmatic past of the Front Man, revealing secrets about his journey from undercover participant to the orchestrator of the games. His brother, Jun-ho, continues his search for the elusive island unaware of a traitor in their midst.

The key cast members returning for this finale include Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Front Man and Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho. New additions to the cast include Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi, Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho and Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju among others.

Consisting of a concise six episodes, Squid Game Season 3 is expected to deliver a tension-filled culmination to the critically acclaimed series. Having made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys, the final instalment promises an unforgettable endgame, packed with new games familiar betrayals and a final shot at survival.