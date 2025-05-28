‘One Piece’ Season 2 may drop sooner than expected, new tease hints at release timeline

The anticipation is building as fans await the return of One Piece, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved pirate adventure. With the second season officially in the pipeline, the excitement continues to grow.
Series creator Eiichiro Oda previously offered a thrilling teaser about what lies ahead. He revealed that Season 2 will explore several iconic locations from the original manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, setting the stage for more epic adventures. As per recent media reports, Netflix is expected to unveil the official release date for One Piece Season 2 during its global fan event, TUDUM, set to take place on Friday, May 31.
The story follows the spirited Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Iñaki Godoy, who embarks on a daring quest to become the King of the Pirates. Alongside his trusted crew — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), sharpshooter Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar). Luffy sets out to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, once owned by the infamous pirate Gold Roger (Michael Dorman).
Produced in collaboration with Shueisha, and brought to life by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, the series has already achieved major success. Joe Tracz will be joining Matt Owens for Season 2 as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer. This change has sparked curiosity about the creative direction the new episodes may take.
The first season made a massive impact globally, topping Netflix charts with over 37.8 million views within just two weeks of its debut. It also earned critical acclaim, boasting a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as one of the highest-rated Netflix adaptations to date.
In a recent Instagram update, the show’s creators hinted, “TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it.” They also confirmed that filming for Season 2 has officially wrapped. To celebrate the milestone, the cast shared a behind-the-scenes photo, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie behind the camera.