‘One Piece’ Season 2 may drop sooner than expected, new tease hints at release timeline

The story follows the spirited Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Iñaki Godoy, who embarks on a daring quest to become the King of the Pirates. Alongside his trusted crew — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), sharpshooter Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar). Luffy sets out to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece, once owned by the infamous pirate Gold Roger (Michael Dorman).

Produced in collaboration with Shueisha, and brought to life by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, the series has already achieved major success. Joe Tracz will be joining Matt Owens for Season 2 as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer. This change has sparked curiosity about the creative direction the new episodes may take.