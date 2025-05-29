Hideo Kojima confirms Death Stranding anime is in the works

Hideo first teased the idea of branching into anime last year during an interview, where he hinted at exploring “different forms of media” under the Kojima Productions banner. Now, it seems the studio is making good on that promise. As for the live-action film, Hideo has made it clear it won’t be a scene-for-scene remake of the original game. Instead, the A24 project aims to explore the existential and emotional core of Death Stranding, focusing on the “nightmarish creatures” and societal collapse at the heart of the story. “I want to create a Death Stranding that can only be realised through film,” Hideo said, citing aspirations to take the film to major festivals like Cannes and Venice.

The original Death Stranding, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux, captivated players with its haunting vision of a broken world where the boundary between life and death has collapsed. Its sequel promises to build on that mythology, but it’s the shift to anime that opens up fresh possibilities in terms of style, tone and narrative freedom. While no launch window for the anime has been disclosed, fans can expect Hideo’s signature blend of high-concept storytelling, haunting visuals and emotional resonance to translate powerfully into animation. In the meantime, Hideo is juggling several projects—including Physint, a new action-espionage game slated for 2030, and a mysterious horror collaboration with director Jordan Peele.