Hideo Kojima confirms Death Stranding anime is in the works

Hideo Kojima is not done with Death Stranding—not by a long shot. The visionary game creator has revealed that an anime adaptation of his genre-defying title is currently in development, further expanding the eerie, post-apocalyptic world he introduced in 2019.
In a recent interview, Hideo confirmed that an anime project is underway. While details remain scarce—no studio, release date or creative team has been named—the announcement has nonetheless stirred anticipation among fans and industry watchers alike. This new adaptation will accompany two major projects already in the pipeline: the long-awaited Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which hits PlayStation 5 on 26 June 2025, and a live-action film from indie powerhouse A24, expected to premiere in 2027.
Hideo first teased the idea of branching into anime last year during an interview, where he hinted at exploring “different forms of media” under the Kojima Productions banner. Now, it seems the studio is making good on that promise. As for the live-action film, Hideo has made it clear it won’t be a scene-for-scene remake of the original game. Instead, the A24 project aims to explore the existential and emotional core of Death Stranding, focusing on the “nightmarish creatures” and societal collapse at the heart of the story. “I want to create a Death Stranding that can only be realised through film,” Hideo said, citing aspirations to take the film to major festivals like Cannes and Venice.
The original Death Stranding, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux, captivated players with its haunting vision of a broken world where the boundary between life and death has collapsed. Its sequel promises to build on that mythology, but it’s the shift to anime that opens up fresh possibilities in terms of style, tone and narrative freedom. While no launch window for the anime has been disclosed, fans can expect Hideo’s signature blend of high-concept storytelling, haunting visuals and emotional resonance to translate powerfully into animation. In the meantime, Hideo is juggling several projects—including Physint, a new action-espionage game slated for 2030, and a mysterious horror collaboration with director Jordan Peele.