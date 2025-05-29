‘The Last of Us’ season 2 finale sees 30% drop in viewership – here’s why

While those declines may look damning at first glance, two key factors help soften the blow. First, the episode aired over Memorial Day weekend in the US, when many viewers were likely out of town or offline. Second, The Last of Us has proven to be a long-tail performer.

Season 2 has reportedly averaged more viewers overall than season 1 once delayed and on-demand streaming is factored in—a crucial detail in today’s viewing landscape where live numbers no longer tell the full story. Still, a few troubling trends are hard to ignore.