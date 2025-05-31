One Piece season 2 release date and what to expect from the live-action pirate adventure

The countdown is on for the much-anticipated One Piece Netflix Season 2! Fans of the live-action pirate adventure series can expect more swashbuckling fun soon, as the makers have dropped major hints about the release date and fresh storylines. Here’s everything you need to know.
Netflix is gearing up to announce the official release for One Piece season 2 during their global fan event, TUDUM, scheduled for Friday, May 31. The show’s creators shared an exciting teaser on Instagram: “TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it.”
While the exact date remains under wraps, fans have plenty to be excited about— the entire filming for season 2 is already wrapped up and the cast commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt behind-the-scenes photo.
The live-action series continues to follow the young and ambitious pirate, Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), and his loyal Straw Hat crew: swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar).
According to original manga creator Eiichiro Oda, season 2 will cover thrilling new arcs, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes). Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island — classic fan-favourite storylines filled with excitement and memorable characters.
The One Piece franchise has captured hearts worldwide for decades and the live-action adaptation has only amplified its global appeal. Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, in partnership with Shueisha, the show combines stunning visuals with a heartfelt story of friendship, dreams, and adventure.
Season 1 was a massive success, becoming Netflix’s No.1 title globally with over 37.8 million views in just two weeks. It also earned a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of Netflix’s highest-rated shows ever.
With new showrunner Joe Tracz joining Matt Owens for Season 2, viewers can look forward to a fresh creative energy bringing the beloved story to life.