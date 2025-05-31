One Piece season 2 release date and what to expect from the live-action pirate adventure

While the exact date remains under wraps, fans have plenty to be excited about— the entire filming for season 2 is already wrapped up and the cast commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt behind-the-scenes photo.

The live-action series continues to follow the young and ambitious pirate, Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), and his loyal Straw Hat crew: swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar).

According to original manga creator Eiichiro Oda, season 2 will cover thrilling new arcs, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes). Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island — classic fan-favourite storylines filled with excitement and memorable characters.