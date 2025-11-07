Hawkins goes animated: First look at Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Netflix has given fans a very early Christmas present by revealing the first look and the voice cast for its animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. This highly anticipated series, due to debut in 2026, is expected to fill in some of the storytelling gaps between seasons two and three of the live-action original.

First look of Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

The animated series takes viewers back to the stark winter of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, where familiar young protagonists must fight new monsters and uncover a fresh paranormal mystery. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer are executive producers on the show, and said the idea was one of the first that came to them when thinking about the universe‘s expansion. In an interview, they said they wanted to “evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon”, as animation gives the team license to “go wild” with the storytelling.