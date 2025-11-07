Marvel’s Wonder Man: All you need to know about the January Disney+ premiere

Adding a familiar and humorous link to the MCU, Ben Kingsley returns as the eccentric actor Trevor Slattery, last seen in Shang-Chi. Slattery’s inclusion directly ties the series into the wider cinematic continuity and is set to play a key role, with both himself and Simon Williams auditioning for the lead in an in-universe remake of a Wonder Man film.

The series will be exclusively streamed on JioHotstar for fans in India, matching the global premiere on Disney+. Abdul-Mateen II has previously mentioned that the show is more grounded compared to other superhero projects he has been a part of, simply focusing on one man’s personal transformation from such a conflicted figure into a hero within his own world. With its mixture of sharp humour and moral complexity, Wonder Man seems all set to bring a different take on the superhero genre.