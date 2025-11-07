Marvel’s Wonder Man: All you need to know about the January Disney+ premiere

Mark your calendars because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to introduce its newest hero sometime in early 2026. Highly anticipated live-action series Wonder Man is slated to make its worldwide debut on January 27, 2026, with all eight episodes reportedly dropping at once on Disney+.
The show will star Emmy-winning Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling Hollywood stuntman and actor who unexpectedly gains incredible superpowers. Created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Andrew Guest—who will also be serving as showrunner—the series is set against the glamorous backdrop of Los Angeles. It’s promised to be a unique blend of superhero action and meta-Hollywood satire-a self-aware character study exploring the duality of fame, failure and ambition.
Adding a familiar and humorous link to the MCU, Ben Kingsley returns as the eccentric actor Trevor Slattery, last seen in Shang-Chi. Slattery’s inclusion directly ties the series into the wider cinematic continuity and is set to play a key role, with both himself and Simon Williams auditioning for the lead in an in-universe remake of a Wonder Man film.
The series will be exclusively streamed on JioHotstar for fans in India, matching the global premiere on Disney+. Abdul-Mateen II has previously mentioned that the show is more grounded compared to other superhero projects he has been a part of, simply focusing on one man’s personal transformation from such a conflicted figure into a hero within his own world. With its mixture of sharp humour and moral complexity, Wonder Man seems all set to bring a different take on the superhero genre.