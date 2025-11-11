Superman spinoff DC Crime is in development, to feature Jimmy Olsen

The first season of the new show will be about the villain Gorilla Grodd, first created in 1959. Gorilla Grodd is not only powerful, but an extremely intelligent ape with psychic powers. His story coincides with some Superman stories and is also known for fighting The Flash.

Gorrila Grodd's journey will be seen through the reportage of Jimmy Olsen and the Daily Planet.

The show has been ideated by Yacenda and Dan Perrault who will be the writers, executive producers as well as show-runners for the upcoming spinoff. DC Studios co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran will also join as executive producers while Galen Vaisman is set to become the production supervision.

Warner Bros. Television, in collaboration with DC Studios, is producing the upcoming series, DC Crime.

The series will be exclusively streamed on Max.