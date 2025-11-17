Billy Bob Thornton injured while filming Landman season 2

The actor said he was injured "a little bit" and not seriously, adding, "Just little nicks here and there”. The sequence sees Angela erupt in rage because Tommy kept bringing up how her menstrual cycle changes her mood at the dinner table, and then quizzed her ability to make logical decisions during her cycle.

It caused her to pick up the tablecloth and yank Tommy's plate of truffle-dusted cacio e pepe towards her. As Angela started throwing plates at the wall and screaming at her ex-husband over his remarks, the dinner guests quickly fled from the soon-to-be wrecked dining room. And it also played out in front of their children, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), as well as his oil company friends Nathan (Colm Feore) and Dale (James Jordan).

Tommy managed to calm the situation down by complimenting Angela about her chest. The former lovers then sat on the floor next to each other in the destroyed dining room. Landman is one of many acting credits Billy Bob has to his name, but he still does not consider himself to be part of Hollywood and tries to distance himself from the Hollywood scene.