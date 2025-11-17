Calcutta

Explore a menu which celebrates self love and culinary proficiency in Kolkata

We checked out Yauatcha's new menu
Noh Mai Bao / Ancient Glutinous Rice with fragrant garlic bunSourav Banerjee
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

If you want to unwind with good food and roll back in years to a 1930s Shanghai where people celebrated themselves and self-love, then the newly introduced menu at Yauatcha called A Night in Shanghai is the perfect respite for you. A lesson in simplicity, gastronomy and presentation, re-imagined for a modern foodie and palate, we headed over to check it out.

Cha hu Kok / Chicken Kar Siu Crispy Taro PuffSourav Banerjee

We started off with the Cha Hu Kok or Chicken Kar Siu Crispy taro Puff. Made with in-house kar siu sauce, this batter fry starter with was puffy and crumbly in texture, almost like candy floss but puffy in nature. Next was the Noh Mai Bao or the Glutinous Rice with fragrant garlic bun. The moment it was brought to the table, its mint coloured bao like look won us over. Once we bit into the outer rubber-y texture, the inside was sticky rice with an adequate filling of burnt garlic.

Yang Cao Chow Fan / Fried Rice with vegetable Char SiuSourav Banerjee

For the mains we picked the Yang Cao Chow Fan or fried rice with vegetable char siu. The sauce made all the difference to a dish which would have otherwise turned out to be plain fried rice with veggies. It was accompanied with Lo Han Zai or stewed bean curd with broccoli. Packed with the goodness of vegetables and the rich umami flavour of various types of mushrooms it paired well with the rice.

Suein Taim Sek Bun/ Sweet and Sour Grouper FishSourav Banerjee

For meat and seafood lovers we had the Tung Po Yok. Sweet and sour flavourful braised pork belly with a spring onion bao was the bang on meal for pork lovers; while those biased towards seafood would have something new to try out through the Suein Taim Sek Bun or the grouper fish. It was the first time we tried it too. The fish was fried in the Yauatcha special sweet and sour sauce and served on a bed on batter fry which gave it a puffy rice coating texture on the outside.

Try the new desserts at Yauatcha
Chi Ma Chou / Sesame Praline BallSourav Banerjee

The meal was wrapped up with Chi Ma Chou or sesame praline balls with the perfect chocolate melt inside which was both crunchy and velvety smooth.

At Quest Mall, 5th Floor

Price for two (approx.): Rs 3500+

