Want artisanal cakes delivered in Kolkata? This chef-run home bakery is your best bet

Chef Supriya Gupta knows that the way to the heart is through the stomach and with desserts! A Lavonne Academy Graduate, she opened her home–bakery Soups Cake Co. in Bengaluru in 2017 before shifting to Kolkata recently, from where she now operates. We tasted her handcrafted petite desserts, which were a burst of chocolates, fruits, nuts, and more, and definitely making up our mind that this would be the right companion for anything sweet, no matter the occasion.

What should be on your dessert platter from Soups Cake Co.?