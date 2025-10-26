Want artisanal cakes delivered in Kolkata? This chef-run home bakery is your best bet

Chef Supriya Gupta knows that the way to the heart is through the stomach and with desserts! A Lavonne Academy Graduate, she opened her home–bakery Soups Cake Co. in Bengaluru in 2017 before shifting to Kolkata recently, from where she now operates. We tasted her handcrafted petite desserts, which were a burst of chocolates, fruits, nuts, and more, and definitely making up our mind that this would be the right companion for anything sweet, no matter the occasion.
What should be on your dessert platter from Soups Cake Co.?
We started off with the Chocolate Chip Cookie with milk and dark chocolate. While the milk chocolate blended perfectly, the dark cocoa gave off a slight bitterness, which punched the flavours of this crunchy-munch. And yes, we dunked it in milk, just for the feel! Another regular in the dessert category, the brownie, stood out here due to its large chunky size. One small bite and the flavours burst in the mouth. The Salted Caramel Tart was a texture and flavour breaker after a chocolate overload. The salted caramel filling was a delight, surrounded by a hard dark chocolate rim and a cocoa-dusted shard on top, which balanced the sweetness of the caramel.
Next, we picked up some fruity fun with the Cherry Cheesecake. The cheery on top were large and, along with the cherry compote, gave the smooth cheesecake its sweetness. Another variety of cheesecake was the Mixed Berry. With the goodness of fresh berries and fruits, it would be a perfect choice for someone who prefers low sweetness but wants to indulge in a good dessert.
Only after a bite of the Soups Cake Co.’s Signature Chocolate cake did we realise why it is a crowd favourite. Layers of chocolate cake, topped with a ganache and hazelnut, it was a pure chocolate haven. First date, anniversary, proposal, promotion or self-love? No matter the occasion, this is the game-changer that might make your day!
If nuts are your go-to options, then these three are our top picks. The GF Cake with almonds and cocoa dust fuses the right amount of chocolate with nuttiness. For an almost Ferrero Rocher taste, don’t forget to dig into the Hazelnut Tart with its nutty filling, chunks of hazelnut, and gold foil on top. The layered Glass Jar Pistachio Cake with bite-sized macarons for the crunch, raspberry compote for the smooth-grainy jam, and a layer of raspberry inside, was a delightful fusion of the sweet and the savoury in one jar.
Price: Rs 250+ onwards per piece
Available on order
