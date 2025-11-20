Anirban Chakrabarti on Bengali detective Eken Babu’s Hindi TV debut: Excited to reach a wider audience’

“I am deeply grateful to hoichoi for creating such a charming character and to Sony SAB for giving Eken Babu the platform to reach homes all over the country. This show is unlike anything on television right now, it blends humour, suspense, and warmth, allowing families to enjoy engaging storytelling together.”

After eight successful web seasons and three hit films, the beloved Bengali detective Eken Babu is gearing up for his television debut on Sony SAB. The acclaimed Hoichoi series will be available in Hindi, introducing Eken’s signature humour, sharp wit, and quirky investigative style to an even larger audience.

The show is set to premiere on Sony SAB on November 24 at 10 pm.