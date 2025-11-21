World Television Day: Sanjeev Kapoor revisits the rejection that led to his biggest TV break

On World Television Day, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor reflected on his early struggles and recalled how he was once rejected as the host of Khana Khazana.

Sanjeev Kapoor opens up on his biggest TV break on World Television Day

Taking to his Instagram handle, he penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on how the show became a turning point in his career. Looking back at his journey, he expressed gratitude for the television platform that allowed him to pursue his passion and connect with millions of viewers over the years. Sharing a series of his throwback pictures from the cookery show, Sanjeev wrote, “TV ne mujhe ek aisa break diya jo kabhi socha nahi tha. From being rejected as the host of Khana Khazana to hosting it for years, television gave me a platform to follow my passion and share my love for food with millions.”

“Yeh purani tasveeren mujhe uss time ki yaad dilati hain, jab sab kuch shuru hua tha. It’s been an unforgettable ride, from the early days to the iconic moments we created on set. Thank you for being a part of this incredible story,” he added.