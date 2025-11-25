Far Cry to get TV adaptation produced by Noah Hawley and Rob Mac

Noah Hawley, known for the famous Alien Earth and Rob Mac are in charge of producing a brand new series adaptation of the Far Cry video games.

The new series is set to be streamed on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.

FX has ordered the new series based on the Far Cry video games

The Far Cry series, which will be created in the format of an anthology, will be produced by Noah Hawley as well as Rob Mac, who will also star.