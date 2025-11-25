Far Cry to get TV adaptation produced by Noah Hawley and Rob Mac

Noah Hawley, known for the famous Alien Earth and Rob Mac are in charge of producing a brand new series adaptation of the Far Cry video games.
The new series is set to be streamed on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally.
The Far Cry series, which will be created in the format of an anthology, will be produced by Noah Hawley as well as Rob Mac, who will also star.
Talking about the upcoming production, Noah said, "What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme".
He further continued, "To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen".
Just like the games, every season of the new season will have a different setting and environment. Any other information such as the possible release date or cast are not available at the moment.
Rob Mac, who is the only star confirmed among the cast said, "Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized. Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support".
Previously, Rob had played the role of a game developer on Apple's Mythic Quest, which he co-created as well. He also acted It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the FX comedy series.
Noah Hawley and Rob Mac will act as executive producers of the Far Cry series from the respective banners, FX and Disney Entertainment Television and More Better Productions.