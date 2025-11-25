YouTuber Elvish Yadav makes acting debut with web series Aukaat Ke Bahaar, teaser out

Siddharth "Elvish" Raosahab Yadav, Indian YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to make his acting debut with Amazon MX Player's Aukaat Ke Bahaar.
The makers released the teaser of the upcoming youth drama today. Set inside a prestigious college in Delhi, the series explores identity, ambition, and the complicated nature of young relationships through the story of Rajveer Ahlawat, a 19-year-old boy from Safidon, Haryana, whose world tilts after one defining moment changes how everyone sees him.
The teaser opens with a striking visual of Rajveer in his boxing gear, framing him as someone who meets life head-on. It then cuts to a sweeping angle of him standing alone on the vast campus he’s about to claim for himself.
From there, the footage drops viewers into the pulse of his new reality: hostel madness, campus politics, sharp-tongued banter, and adrenaline-heavy boxing scenes.
All of it paints the world he’s stepping into, a place fuelled by hierarchy, privilege, and the unspoken demand to constantly prove your worth. Within those flashes lies a hint of the humiliation that pushes Rajveer into a reckless choice, setting the tone for a story driven by pride, love, and consequence.
Headlined by Elvish Yadav, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Nikhil Vijay, Hetal Gada, and Malhaar Rathod in pivotal roles. With its mix of familiar faces, strong youth energy, and a rooted North Indian backdrop, Aukaat Ke Bahar brings a fresh, contemporary edge to the college-drama landscape.
Aukaat Ke Bahar will soon be released exclusively on Amazon MX Player, free to stream across the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.
Elvish, whose name keps going round the internet due various controversies, probably will have this offer as a getaway to more acting offers. But what his acting skills are like only time will tell.