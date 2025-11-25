YouTuber Elvish Yadav makes acting debut with web series Aukaat Ke Bahaar, teaser out

Siddharth "Elvish" Raosahab Yadav, Indian YouTuber and the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to make his acting debut with Amazon MX Player's Aukaat Ke Bahaar.

The makers released the teaser of the upcoming youth drama today. Set inside a prestigious college in Delhi, the series explores identity, ambition, and the complicated nature of young relationships through the story of Rajveer Ahlawat, a 19-year-old boy from Safidon, Haryana, whose world tilts after one defining moment changes how everyone sees him.

Elvish Yadav makes acting debut with Aukaat Ke Bahaar

The teaser opens with a striking visual of Rajveer in his boxing gear, framing him as someone who meets life head-on. It then cuts to a sweeping angle of him standing alone on the vast campus he’s about to claim for himself.

From there, the footage drops viewers into the pulse of his new reality: hostel madness, campus politics, sharp-tongued banter, and adrenaline-heavy boxing scenes.

All of it paints the world he’s stepping into, a place fuelled by hierarchy, privilege, and the unspoken demand to constantly prove your worth. Within those flashes lies a hint of the humiliation that pushes Rajveer into a reckless choice, setting the tone for a story driven by pride, love, and consequence.