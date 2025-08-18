Youtuber Elvish Yadav says he's safe, a day after gunfire outside his house

The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning when his father, Ram Avtar Yadav, felt scared after bullets were hurled at his residence. In his statement, he mentions that more than 15 bullets were fired, clearly leaving them scared and shaken.

He mentions, “We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds.”

The authorities started an immediate investigation into the matter and they confirmed that indeed more than a dozen bullets were fired at Elvish’s residence when he was not present at home. They also confirmed after going through CCTV footage that the culprits were masked and pulled fire outside the residence.