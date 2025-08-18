Youtuber Elvish Yadav says he's safe, a day after gunfire outside his house

Fans of Elvish Yadav were shocked on Sunday when news of gunfire outside his Gurugram residence made headlines. However, a day after the incident, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took to his Instagram story and wrote that his family and he are doing well.
In a shocking incident on Sunday, unidentified men fired at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence. This left his locality shaken to its core since the event happened in bright daylight. Post the incident, Elvish finally took to his Instagram account and opened up about the same.
According to his Instagram Story, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you”. Fans of Elvish are relieved of the fact that he and his family are unharmed from the firing. With innumerable comments and messages pouring in to check his safety, Elvish also expresses his gratitude towards his fans who checked on him.
The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning when his father, Ram Avtar Yadav, felt scared after bullets were hurled at his residence. In his statement, he mentions that more than 15 bullets were fired, clearly leaving them scared and shaken.
He mentions, “We heard a sound around 5.30 in the morning. When we came outside and looked, we saw that bullets had been fired here. Then we immediately checked the CCTV. We found that there were two people involved for sure, and probably a third one too. We informed the police. These people fired more than 15 rounds.”
The authorities started an immediate investigation into the matter and they confirmed that indeed more than a dozen bullets were fired at Elvish’s residence when he was not present at home. They also confirmed after going through CCTV footage that the culprits were masked and pulled fire outside the residence.
