Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir to star in Raakh; series to release in 2026

With the announcement of the series, netizens have gone in a frenzy to see their favourite Guddu Bhaiya in action alongside the ever beautiful Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir. Although it is too early to reveal the narrative, character, and full cast of the series by the makers, one can gauge the fact through the leading names that Raakh would be a power-packed show.

Interestingly, Raakh is expected to explore the complexities of the justice system. Often it is debated that when once works in the profession of justice, is circumstantial evidence good enough, or intuition, morality, complexities of reading between the layers also work alongside. Pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling, the makers search for unique and nuanced narratives to bring to the audience, who are already consuming content to a level of over–saturation.

In the announcement poster, we can see Ali Fazal donning the khakee implying that he might be playing the role of a police officer. Regarding Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir's roles, not much has been revealed yet.