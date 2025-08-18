Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir to star in Raakh; series to release in 2026

Fans of Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir cannot contain their excitement since news of the three coming together for Prosit Roy’s Raakh has been dropped by the makers this morning. Raakh is expected to be a fictional crime drama with a 2026 release date, and for those who are glued to investigative thrillers, here’s another series to watch out for next year.
With the announcement of the series, netizens have gone in a frenzy to see their favourite Guddu Bhaiya in action alongside the ever beautiful Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir. Although it is too early to reveal the narrative, character, and full cast of the series by the makers, one can gauge the fact through the leading names that Raakh would be a power-packed show.
Interestingly, Raakh is expected to explore the complexities of the justice system. Often it is debated that when once works in the profession of justice, is circumstantial evidence good enough, or intuition, morality, complexities of reading between the layers also work alongside. Pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling, the makers search for unique and nuanced narratives to bring to the audience, who are already consuming content to a level of over–saturation.
In the announcement poster, we can see Ali Fazal donning the khakee implying that he might be playing the role of a police officer. Regarding Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir's roles, not much has been revealed yet.
Prosit Roy who not only directs the series but also serves as a producer mentions, “As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations. Raakh is exactly that — a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature. The narrative delves into the grey areas of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged. For me, the series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies.”
In Raakh, truth, morality and lives are at stakes as unexpected twists and turns greet the lead characters. But what the makers guarantee is that the series will not just give you the expected thriller of a crime thriller but also the emotional roller-coaster ride of what transpires psychologically when attending to complex cases. The series is definitely layered and driven by character instincts.
Raakh is expected to release in 2026 on Prime Video
