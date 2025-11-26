Girija Oak reveals she received creepy DMs after being dubbed 'National Crush'

During another interview with a news show, Girija opened up addressed the phenomenon. "Someone asked if anything has changed. I said no, I’m not getting extra work offers", the actor said.

The actor further talked about the disturbing aspects of being the 'National Crush' and revealed that she received multiple creepy messages that unsettled her. "Someone said, 'I can do anything for you, give me a chance'", Girija said while also adding one person the actor her 'rate' for one hour.

"If these same people saw me in real life, they wouldn’t even look up. Behind a veil, people say anything. In front of you, they speak with love and respect. This is a strange zone. There can be a big debate on how seriously we should take this virtual space", Girija reflected.

Girija Oak is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Her acting debut was in Manini, a Marathi films. Besides working extensively in Marathi films, she was also seen in Hindi films such as Taare Zameen Par and Shor in the City.

The actor also impressed fans with her performances in television shows such as Modern Love: Mumbai and Ladies Special. Her upcoming project will cast her alongside Gulshan Devaiah in the show Perfect Family.